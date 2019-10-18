Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bridie McDermott, (née McKane), 51 Lisnafin Park, Strabane, formerly Legfordrum

- Kathy Ann Kerr, formerly Tubberkeen, Dungloe

- Joe O’Donnell, Ballindrait, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair and Cappry, Ballybofey

- Kathleen Grant, Ahilly, Buncrana

- Tony Walsh, Templeogue, Dublin/Dungloe, Donegal

- John McGagh, Church Road, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Bridie McDermott (née McKane), late of 51 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Legfordrum.

Reposing at her daughter and son-in-law, Geraldine and Liam Browne`s home, Listillion, Letterkenny, F92D6VC.

Funeral leaving her daughter`s home tomorrow, Saturday morning, October 19 at 9am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount, Strabane at 10am

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The sudden death has occurred in London of Kathy Ann Kerr, formerly Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

Remains will repose at her parents’ home in Tubberkeen, today, Friday, October 18, from 6pm

Rosary at 9pm.

House private from 10pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 20 at 12 noon in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has taken place of Joe O’Donnell, Ballindrait, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair and Cappry, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing his residence in Ballindrait, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg today, (Friday), for 7pm Mass.

Funeral Mass will take place at St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, tomorrow, Saturday, at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.



The death has taken place of Kathleen Grant, Ahilly, Buncrana.

Removal from her sister, Eileen's residence 32 Sliabh Sneachta Buncrana at 10.15am on Saturday going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11 o’ clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

The death has occurred of Tony Walsh, Templeogue, Dublin/Dungloe, Donegal



Tony (Templeogue and late Dungloe, Co Donegal) – October 15, 2019 (unexpectedly).

Beloved husband of Liz and loving father of Derek, Tony and the late Gary.

Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Anne, granddaughter Alannah, brother Danny, sisters Agnes and Teresa, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A humanist service to celebrate Tony’s life will take place today, Friday, October 18, at 10am in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice. House private.

The death has occurred of John McGagh, Church Road, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at his late residence today, Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm. Removal on Friday evening at 6.45pm to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland c/o John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran or any family member.



