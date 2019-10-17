Donegal’s Men’s Shed showcase wares at Reuse Month event

Men’s Sheds from all over Donegal will be showcasing their wares in the CPI in Castlefin on Wednesday next from 11.30am to 2.30pm as part of national Reuse Month.

“Men’s Sheds have been to the fore over the last number of years in reusing materials and upcycling products,” says Suzanne Bogan, waste awareness officer with Donegal County Council.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with the Men’s Sheds again this year to help raise awareness during Reuse Month on how everyone can do a bit more for the environment by reusing products and materials.

“The showcase will be a great opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about how you can reuse products and what we can all do at home, at work and at play to manage our waste better.

“It’s all about valuing the things we already own by using and reusing it for as long and as often as possible. This avoids the need to extract raw materials, manufacture and distribute new stuff, and avoids waste thereby cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions.

“Donating, refurbishing and repairing items are all forms of reuse and offer people a chance to save or make money, get creative, learn a new skill and be environmentally conscious.

“For instance, getting shoes resoled rather than replacing them or borrowing books from the library all go a long way in cutting down waste and greenhouse gas emissions and we are asking everyone to go further in October and beyond by prioritising repair, buying second hand and upcycled, borrowing, swapping and refilling,” explains Suzanne.

“The Donegal Men's Shed Showcase promises to be a great event and it’s an opportunity for anyone who might be interested in finding out more about Men’s Sheds, what they do and how to get more involved,” says Kathleen Bonner, Donegal Men’s Shed co-ordinator.

Those attending will be in for a treat with a special performance from the Finn Valley Men's Choir. The event is being supported by the Irish Men's Shed Association and Barry Sheridan chief executive of the Irish Men's Shed Association will be in attendance.

The event will run from 11.30am to 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 23, everyone is welcome and admission is free.

This is one of a number of initiatives taking place during Reuse Month and other initiatives include the School Bikes Africa Campaign where old or unused bicycles can be dropped off at any of the six Donegal County Council/Bryson Recycling Centres in Dungloe, Carndonagh, Letterkenny, Milford, Stranorlar and Laghey or at any Men’s Shed in Donegal.

There is also a chance to take part in the national #UpcycleChallenge19 were the challenge is to be imaginative and create something new out of something old and to breathe new life into an old or unwanted item or material.

To enter the competition, apply online at mywaste.ie and the closing date for entries is 25 October.

For more tips on how you can reuse more at home, work and play visit mywaste.ie