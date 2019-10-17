Country's fastest recorded driver this year was detected in Donegal

The fastest motorist detected speeding in the country this year has been recorded in Donegal.

The motorist was detected by a Gosafe safety camera in south Donegal travelling at over twice the speed limit.

The driver was caught on the N15 at Ballymagrorty Scotch, Ballintra travelling at 223 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. The driver was the fastest of six speeding motorists caught in each speed band by Gosafe safety cameras between January and October of this year.

The data was released as gardaí warned that a national speed enforcement operation will be carried out this weekend.

Operation Slow Down will run for a 24 hour-period from 7am on Friday to 7am on Saturday.

Gardaí say the aim of Slow Down day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, Roads Policing Bureau said:

“This is the second Slow Down day of 2019 and it could not come at a more appropriate time,” he said.

“Roads deaths are significantly higher than this period last year and with the darker, wetter weather approaching, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will be at higher risk over the coming months. Lowering speed is crucial for reducing injuries in the event of a collision and keeps everyone in the community safer. Please check your speed and support Slow Down day, not only on the day, but every day.”