Stranorlar residents fear traffic chaos as motorists try to avoid traffic standstill

Motorists frustrated by the continuous standstill in traffic going through the Twin Towns have resorted to using nearby minor roads to avoid the chaos.



Peak rush hour in Ballybofey and Stranorlar has forced motorists coming into the towns from the Letterkenny, Killygordon and Donegal town directions to seek alternative routes.



Very often the smaller roads that they are currently using are not engineered to accommodate this high-volume through traffic.



Residents in one such affected area, Drumboe, Stranorlar, have already contacted Donegal County Council about their concerns but claim they are still waiting for action.



Spokesperson for local residents, Margaret Wilkie, has warned that many living along Drumboe Upper and Lower areas were afraid of a major crash if speed ramps were not installed and the broken traffic lights just past the college remained out of order for much longer.



“We have the Finn Valley College and the HSE Respite House on this stretch of road not to mention quite a number of private dwellings so there's already a considerable flow of traffic in this area.



“There are people here afraid to even pull out of their driveways. It's a danger we can do without and to be honest this road is not up to handling extra traffic. We are living in fear and that's not on.



“The shortcut stops here, we've had enough. I have 160 names on a petition calling for action,” she said.



Donegal County Council has confirmed that an application for funding has been submitted to the department for various accident remedial schemes including road traffic calming measures at Drumboe.