Cancer survivor's Dublin City Marathon challenge

A mother-of-four who was diagnosed with breast cancer in January will continue her battle against the illness by raising much-needed funds for the Irish Cancer Association, as she lines up to take part in the Dublin City Marathon on Sunday, October 27.

In November, Deirdre Dillon was taking a shower when she discovered a lump on her breast.

She says that she honestly didn’t think anything of it. Following a biopsy, Deirdre was called in for an appointment.

She said: “ I got a phone call to say my results were back. I didn’t think anything. I went over to Letterkenny to be told that I had lobular cancer in my left breast.”

She cried on Thursday and Friday “and then I remember waking up on Saturday and saying ‘now’ this is your lot - get on with life,” she said.

In May, Deirdre underwent three weeks of radiotherapy in Altnagelvin hospital which brought her cancer treatment to an end.

“I was fortunate, I suppose, in that I was fit and I was healthy and I did recover very well...I did have a good strong attitude, I said that this is not going to get the better of me,” she said.

Deirdre had outlined a number of events that she was going to do before the diagnosis and she completed them all, but one, despite the cancer diagnosis.



The final event on her list is the Dublin City Marathon this year which she says will mark closure.

In June, Deirdre’s father Tom Dillon passed away. He played a huge role in her and in her family's life. Having won an All-Ireland medal with Galway in 1956, he believed that if you had an interest in sport you couldn't go wrong.

Deirdre’s family have also enjoyed sporting success. Her children, Luke and Kate Keaney play for the county and her son Jack, a former player for Sligo Rovers now plays for UCD. Her youngest, David will sit the Leaving Cert this year.

Deirdre is extremely grateful to her family, neighbours and her work colleagues at Scoil Aodh Rua for their unwavering support.



Deirdre has raised €3,500 for her charity, to date.

Those who run the Leghowney Hooley donated €1,000 to Deirdre for her chosen charity.

Having read a lot about the different types of cancer following her diagnosis, Deirdre is of the firm belief that research is the most important factor in battling cancer.

To contribute go to www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/ Deirdre-Dillon2019