LYIT gets €2.5m funding as move towards university status continues

The Government is investing €2.5m in Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and links between third level institutions in the north west.

Half a million euro will go to LYIT as part of its deepening links with Ulster University and the North West College.

A further €2m is being made available to progress the Connacht Ulster Alliance which includes the Letterkenny campus, Sligo IT and Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

The €2.5m Government investment has been approved through the funding programme for Technological Universities and cross border links.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh said the confirmation of a €2.5 million Government fund will drive LYIT’s ambition to become a university and intensify cross-border links.

“We all want to see LYIT grow and expand into a university. And we all see the benefit in deeper ties across the border, including in education,” Minister McHugh said.

Minister McHugh said: “LYIT has been brilliant at building partnerships, whether that’s looking south to IT Sligo and GMIT or through our Donegal-Derry links and the border region with Ulster University at Magee, North-West Regional College and Donegal ETB. This €2.5m will go a long way to helping LYIT, GMIT and IT Sligo develop the courses they offer, expand their research and deepen their ties.

“This is a phenomenal level of financial backing for further and higher education in the north-west from this Government. It’s also a solid sign of the priority placed on young people who are looking for new options and more modern courses and combinations of subjects as they leave school.”

The €2.5m allocation was made under the Higher Education Authority call for submissions for higher education Landscape restructuring, consolidation and collaborative projects.

Minister McHugh said: “The €2.5m also follows a €1.8m fund for a significant upgrade at the LYIT’s School of Tourism in Killybegs and the planned new library. €250,000 was invested last year in LYIT as they set the ground for Technological University status.

“I know how keen LYIT president Paul Hannigan is to drive this Connacht Ulster Alliance forward. I want to bring the leadership of the three institutions together and see where else our best efforts can be focused to make our ambitions a reality.”