Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, October 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Tony Walsh, Templeogue, Dublin/Dungloe, Donegal

The death has occurred of Tony Walsh, Templeogue, Dublin/Dungloe, Donegal



Tony (Templeogue and late Dungloe, Co Donegal) – October 15, 2019 (unexpectedly).

Beloved husband of Liz and loving father of Derek, Tony and the late Gary.

Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Anne, granddaughter Alannah, brother Danny, sisters Agnes and Teresa, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Thursday, October 17) from 5-7pm. A humanist service to celebrate Tony’s life will take place on Friday (October 18) at 10am in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice. House private.

John McGagh, Church Road, Bundoran

The death has occurred of John McGagh, Church Road, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at his late residence tomorrow, Thursday from 5pm to 9pm and on Friday from 12 noon to 5pm. Removal on Friday evening at 6.45pm to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland c/o John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran or any family member.

Charlie Lafferty, 20 Hollybush Park, Porthall, Lifford and formerly of Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Charlie Lafferty, 20 Hollybush Park, Porthall, Lifford and formerly of Ballindrait.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, October 17 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Hugh Doherty, Carrontlieve, Fahan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Hugh Doherty, Carrontlieve, Fahan.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral on Thursday, October 17, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal M.S., c/o any family member or Sean Murphy, Inishowen Funeral Services.

John Joe Gallagher, Castlereagh, Bruckless

The peaceful death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of John Joe Gallagher, Castlereagh, Bruckless.

Remains reposing at his residence until 10pm

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A one-way system will be in operation.

Bobby O’Donnell, Tievockmoy, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of Bobby O’Donnell, Tievockmoy, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, October 17 at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 10am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

One way system in operation. Enter at Tyrcallen L7084 on Main N13 Stranorlar to Kilross Road; Exit via Lettermakenny.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Anna Flannagan, Dublin and Meenbanad

The death has occurred of Anna Flannagan, Dublin and Meenbanad.

Private removal to the family home in Meenabanad, with prayers in the family home at 11.30am on Thursday.

Burial afterwards in Belcruit cemetery at 12 noon.



Annie Walker (née Doherty), England and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Norfolk, England of Annie Walker (née Doherty), England and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St Eunan's Cathedral at 10am with internment afterwards in the family plot, Conwal Cemetery.

Lena Carty, White Island Road, Fassagh, Belleek and formerly of Drumbadreevagh, Belleek

Lena Carty, White Island Road, Fassagh, Belleek and formerly of Drumbadreevagh, Belleek.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Patricks Church, Belleek at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o any family or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

As a mark of respect the premises of Carty Hardware, Belleek, will be closed for business until Friday. A one way system is in operation for the wake. Entrance to the White Island at Corry School; exit via Fassagh Road to Farrancassidy Cross.



