Donegal talent shines brightly in Sydney



Over 400 people gathered for the National Finals of the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at the Sofitel Wentworth Hotel in Sydney, last Friday night where Donegal’s finest was well and truly shining brightly.

Matt Crossan from Gaoth Dobhair, who formed his company Cosmic Group Services just two years ago, took the Start Up of the Year category.

Zico Formwork, founded by Gortahork’s John Doherty was also a finalist in the awards.

Dungloe native and vice-president of the chamber, David Greene, said that the depth of talent at this year’s awards was phenomenal,

“We had companies and professionals from right across Australia competing for our seven award categories.

“There was intense competition, because every single entrant was really deserving. We had companies who employed only a few people to companies that employed hundreds of people,

“We had young professionals who came to Australia with nothing but the shirt on their back who have now grown into hugely successful individuals in their own right.”

Matt Crossan from Cosmic Group Services said he wasn’t even expecting to win,

“We started the company from scratch just two years ago in Brisbane with only $5,000 in the bank. To think that we would now be employing so many people and have revenues over $10million and winning national awards is just unbelievable,

“We were thrilled to win the Start Up of the Year, and it's a real credit to my business partners and every single person who works for us. Its a team effort.”

David Greene said the awards were now in their fifth year and were going from strength to strength,

“We founded the awards as a way to showcase the amazing Irish Australian talent we knew existed right across Australia,

“We wanted to recognise the hard work, ingenuity, perseverance and dedication of business operators and professionals who have done the hard yards.”

The awards was attended by Ireland’s Ambassador to Australia, HE Breandán O’Caollai and Ireland’s Consul-General in Sydney, Owen Feeney.