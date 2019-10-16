Deputies call for assurances on opening date of Seaview Respite House, Mountcharles

Two Donegal deputies are seeking confirmation on when the Seaview Respite House in Mountcharles will, once again, open its door.

The respite centre is being handed over to Rehabcare, which will be the new provider of respite services to families caring for those with disabilities.

Deputy Thomas Pringle said that he received confirmation from the HSE this week that further delays are expected in the handing over of Seaview Respite House to Rehabcare.

He said: "Seaview Respite House was due to open again by the end of July but has instead been met with delay after unacceptable delay. The HSE has confirmed to me that Seaview will not reopen until November this year. I am not convinced that this deadline will be met either."

He added that the service has been curtailed leaving many families and their children without much-needed respite over the summer, a time when families look towards spending quality time together.

“I believe the Minister for Disabilities, Finian McGrath, has a lot to answer for and must ensure that the Seaview facility does open next month and that the Government will do whatever they can to facilitate a 7-day/week service in the Home" he said.

Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher said that there have been many false dawns in the opening of the much-needed respite centre.

"The HSE in written correspondence with me have confirmed that the centre will now open in November, the current delay is due to fire compliance works which needed to be undertaken at the centre in Mountcharles. I have raised the issue of the delayed opening of this centre with the Minister of State and HSE previously," he said.

The Dungloe-based TD said that "regrettably the HSE did not commit to a precise date in November of when the centre will open: "I will now be further calling on them to set a clear date for when this centre will open. It is not good enough to let this drag on any further, and the parents and guardians of the service users will need to make appropriate plans for when this centre is open, therefore an exact date is required. I acknowledge the apology issued by the HSE, for the existing delays in not having the respite centre available for the users," he said.

Deputy Gallagher said that a great deal of inconvenience and distress has been caused to the service users of this respite centre throughout the period in which Seaview Respite House was closed.