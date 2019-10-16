Brexit protests at Derry-Donegal-Tyrone and Fermanagh border crossings tonight

Brexit protests will be held at a number of Derry-Donegal-Tyrone and Fermanagh border crossings tonight, Wednesday, October 16.



They have been organised by Border Communities Against Brexit (BACB) in advance of a critical EU Council summit - the last such meeting before the British Government says it will leave the European Union,

A BCAB spokesperson said they were asking people to come out to one of the main border crossings – Bridgend, Killea, Muff, Strabane-Lifford, Belleek, Garrison-Rossinver at 8pm to show their anger at a no deal Brexit, and to light a beacon, torch or some other form of light to show our implacable opposition to being dragged out of the EU.



A similar event will be held at the Cloughfin-Clady crossing at 8.15pm

“Everyone will be affected by Brexit including students and universities, community workers and community services, trade unionists and working conditions, cross border workers, people with disabilities who will lose some of their rights and business people.



“We want people to make their own ‘location sign,’ poster, banner or flag and to send pictures and videos to @BCAB4EU with the hashtag #NoBorisBorder and also tag Border Communities Against Brexit on Facebook. Let's break the internet.

“This will allow for the extent of the protests to be seen all around the world and in Brussels, Dublin and London.“Representatives of BCAB will be in Brussels for the EU Council meeting, to lobby and explain our determination to resist the imposition of any border infrastructure.

“Already, a number of local Councils have agreed to light up their public buildings in yellow in solidarity with the aims of Border Communities Against Brexit and the local Council Offices on the Strand Road will also be lit up,” he said.