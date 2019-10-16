Are you interested in getting tickets for the Late Late Toy Show?

Demand for tickets for RTE's hugely popular Late Late Toy Show are like gold.

And host Ryan Tubridy revealed this morning that there have been over 91,000 applications.

The application process only began yesterday!

However, with just over 200 seats available, anyone who gets one can consider themselves as being very lucky.

The 2019 Toy Show is on Friday, November 29.

It will be Ryan Tubridy's 11th show and the 44th Toy Show overall.

"The appetite for Toy Show tickets never fails to astonish me and it seems to be growing every year. We have something truly special planned for this year's show," Tubridy said.

He described the response so far as being "unprecedented".

Applications for tickets are only available online on the RTE website HERE

He also revealed that there have been over 5,000 people applying for auditions and sending in material.

So, to appear on the show is also something really special.

The Late Late Toy Show was the most watched programme in Ireland last year.

It was viewed by a total of 1,550,400 people either on the night or within seven days of the broadcast.

Ireland’s Six Nations rugby clash against England came second with an audience of 975,600.