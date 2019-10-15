Learn to save a life with free CPR training in Donegal for ‘Restart A Heart Day’

People in Donegal are being offered free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills for the HSE and National Ambulance Service’s Restart A Heart Day.

The CPR familiarisation session only takes around 20 minutes but it could save a life.

Many people don’t know what to do when someone suffers a cardiac arrest. But the initial response is crucial and performing CPR while waiting for the ambulance to arrive can be the difference between life and death.

Participants will learn about what information is needed when making a 999/112 call. They will be shown how to effectively perform CPR and will then get the opportunity to have a go themselves under the guidance of expert personnel.

National Ambulance Service staff, HSE Resuscitation Training Officers and Community First Responders will be available to demonstrate CPR and answer any questions.

Those who are already CPR trained are also encouraged to come along and refresh their skills.

Booking is advised by registering at https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/RestartAHeartWest2019

Training will take place in:

Donegal Public Services Centre, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town

Wednesday, October 16

Every half hour from 10.00am to 3.00pm.

St Conal’s, Letterkenny University Hospital, Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny

Wednesday, October 16

09:30am, 11:30am, 14:00pm and 16:00pm

Thursday, October 17

11.00am and 12.30pm