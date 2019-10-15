Gardaí investigating incident where a car was set alight

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding a car being set alight in Bridgend at the Frontier Hotel on Monday, October 14.

Garda Gráinne Doherty said that the incident took place to the rear of the hotel, in the carpark.

She said: "After 2.20am, the early hours of Monday morning, October 14, a car was parked in the carpark, it was set alight. We are aware from viewing CCTV that two males approached the car, set it alight and simply walked away."

A car which was parked in close proximity to the car which was set alight was also badly damage, by the heat of the flames, in the incident.

Emergency services were at the scene.

If anyone noticed anyone collecting the two men they are being urged to contact gardaí. Anyone who may have passed the area and have dashcam footage may also have evidence that can help gardaí with their investigations.

The Garda Confidential Line is 1800 666 111.