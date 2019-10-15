Gardaí make public appeal after two men sustain serious injuries in incident

Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking information in relation to an alleged assault which took place at the Glencar Inn on Sunday night, last.

Garda Gráinne Doherty said that the incident occurred on October 13 - shortly after 2.20am: "It happened at the rear of the Glencar Inn here in Letterkenny. Two males carried out an assault on two other males and the the two males that were assaulted sustained quiet serious injuries."

It is understood that a female who was present attempted to intervene during the incident and she also sustained injuries. However, her injury is minor in nature.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or you can call the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.