Theft of around 1,000 litres of home heating oil from Donegal home

Gardaí are warning people that home heating oil is being stolen in areas across the county.

The latest incident occurred in Buncrana where around 1,000 litres of heating oil was stolen from a home.

The incident took place at Magherabane, Linsford, Buncrana on Thursday, October 10 between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Of late, home heating oil was stolen in Letterkenny, Ballybofey and Castlefin.

The theft takes place on a seasonal basis.

Gardaí Grainne Doherty said that the theft of heating oil is common at this time of year.

Gda Doherty offered people some advice on how best to prevent the theft of their oil.

She urged those who are building homes to be mindful of where they situate their oil tank. Placing the tank as close to the house as regulations allow, and in front of one or more windows, can be helpful.

It is also helpful to keep the tank out of the view/sight of passing road users.

Security lights can have a positive affect and make properties much harder to target for intruders.

Defensive planting is another manner of protecting your oil. Planting hedges around an oil tank can also keep it out of sight. Intruders won't wish to fight their way through hedges and shrubbery to get to your oil tank, as well. Building a wall/cage around your tank can also protect your oil tank. Placing a grill over your locked oil tank can also help prevent oil being stolen.

A good quality lock fitted to the tank opening is also a good manner of protecting your oil. A good alarm system and lock be exceptionally useful in conserving your oil.

Remote electronic gauges set off an audible alarm when the oil level falls dramatically will notify you should someone be in the process of stealing your oil.

It will also notify you if you have a leak. You can also purchase a spinning tank lock which spins when it is locked.

There are also Apps that can notify your smart phone if your oil level decreases rapidly.

Be aware that criminal opportunists watch where oil is being delivered.

If you are approached and offered oil - please contact gardaí and they will establish whether there is something untoward about the proposed trade.