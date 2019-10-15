Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, October 15

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Joe Gallagher, Castlereagh, Bruckless

- Bobby O'Donnell, Ballybofey

- Anna Flanagan, Dublin and Meenbanid

- Nora Deeney, Glasgow and formerly Lurganbrack, Glenvar

- Gerard Gallagher, Ballinaglack, Stranorlar

- David Mullis, Quay Road, Dungloe

- Celia Curran, Grove Cottages, Muff

- Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan

- Annie Walker, Letterkenny and England

John Joe Gallagher, Castlereagh, Bruckless

The peaceful death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of John Joe Gallagher, Castlereagh, Bruckless.

Remains reposing today (Tuesday) at his residence from 2pm to 10pm and on Wednesday from 2pm to 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A one way system will be in operation.

Bobby O’Donnell, Tievockmoy, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Bobby O’Donnell, Tievockmoy, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, October 17 at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate,

Stranorlar, at 10am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

One way system in operation. Enter at Tyrcallen L7084 on Main N13 Stranorlar to Kilross Road; Exit via Lettermakenny.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral

Anna Flannagan, Dublin and Meenbanid

The death has occurred of Anna Flannagan, Dublin and Meenbanid.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral home tomorrow, Wednesday, from 6pm with rosary at 8pm.

Private removal to the family home in Meenabanid, with prayers in the family home at 11.30am on Thursday.

Burial afterwards in Belcruit cemetery at 12 noon.



Nora Deeney, Glasgow and formerly Lurganbrack, Glenvar

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Nora Deeney, formerly Lurganbrack, Glenvar.

Remains will arrive at Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar this evening, Tuesday at 7pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Glenvar cemetery.

Gerard Gallagher, Ballinaglack, Stranorlar

The death has taken palce at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Gerard Gallagher, Ballinaglack, Stranorlar.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

David Mullis, Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place in Dungloe District Hospital of David Mullis, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Reposing at his home. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Crones Church, Dungloe for 11am Mass with burial in Maghery cemetery afterwards.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations in lieu of Dungloe Patients comfort fund or c/o Shaun Mcglynn funeral director or any family member.

Celia Curran, Grove Cottages, Muff

The death has taken place in Nazareth House, Fahan of Celia Curran, Grove Cottages, Muff.

Her remains are reposing at her son Aiden’s residence 7 Woodlands, Culmore, Derry.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Muff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard

Donations please to the Nazareth House Fahan, Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member. All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director 0872498407

Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Annie Walker (née Doherty), England and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny



The death has occurred in Norfolk, England of Annie Walker (née Doherty), England and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Eunan's Cathedral at 10am with internment afterwards in the family plot, Conwal Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.