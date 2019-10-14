Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 14

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Nora Deeney, Glasgow and formerly Lurganbrack Glenvar

- Gerard Gallagher, Ballinaglack, Stranorlar

- David Mullis, Quay Road, Dungloe

- Celia Curran, Grove Cottages, Muff

- Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan



Nora Deeney, Glasgow and formerly Lurganbrack Glenvar

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Nora Deeney, formerly Lurganbrack Glenvar.

Remains will arrive at Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar tomorrow Tuesday at 7pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11a.m. with burial afterwards in Glenvar cemetery.

Gerard Gallagher, Ballinaglack, Stranorlar



The death has taken palce at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Gerard Gallagher, Ballinaglack, Stranorlar.

Reposing at his home, today Monday, from 4pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 10 pm and on the morning of the funeral.

David Mullis, Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place in Dungloe District Hospital of David Mullis, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Reposing at his home from 10am to 11pm today, Monday

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Crones Church, Dungloe for 11am Mass with burial in Maghery cemetery afterwards.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations in lieu of Dungloe Patients comfort fund or c/o Shaun Mcglynn funeral director or any family member

Celia Curran, Grove Cottages, Muff

The death has taken place in Nazareth House, Fahan of Celia Curran, Grove Cottages, Muff.

Her remains are reposing at her son Aiden’s residence 7 Woodlands, Culmore, Derry.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Muff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Donations please to the Nazareth House Fahan, Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member. All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director 0872498407

Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

