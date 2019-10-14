Donegal students enjoy tour of Cathleen’s Fall hydroelectric plant

Irish Water and ESB joined forces once again to celebrate the Ballyshannon Carnival 2019 with workshops for primary and secondary school students.

The workshops took place between October 2 and 4 at ESB’s Cathleen’s Fall hydroelectric plant in Ballyshannon and school children from St John the Baptist Primary School, Beleek; Creevy National School; Scoil Chaitriona National School, Ballyshannon; and Crana Secondary Schools, Buncrana participating.

Students from Crana College Buncrana who took part in the ESB/Irish Water schools workshop at Cathleen’s Fall on Wednesday, October 2.

Irish Water staff gave an interactive presentation on the story of water which included a series of experiments to demonstrate the processes raw water goes through to make it safe for consumption.

The students were given a tour of the station by the tour coordinator Joe Drummond. They visited the dam, the control room and had a view of the generators in operation.

They were given a short history of the station and its construction as well as details of how ESB generates electricity from the water. The station’s turbines were humming at full power during the tours, dispatching 65 million watts of green energy from the Erne to the national grid - enough to power 38,000 homes.

Denise McManus, Irish Water, with her daughter Emma and son James both from St John the Baptist primary School Beleek. They all took part in the ESB / Irish Water schools workshop at Cathleen’s Fall on Thursday.

John Gallagher, plant manager Donegal Stations, commented that ESB was delighted to join forces with Irish Water again.

“As two national utilities, we work closely together to provide essential services to every community in Ireland. Cathleen Falls Generating Station has been a feature on the skyline of Ballyshannon for over 65 years. So everyone at the station is proud to have played a part in this year’s parade, with the station and the dam illuminated in colour for the parade.”

Irish Water’s regional communications specialist, Siobhan Sheil added: “Irish Water was delighted to have the opportunity to participate again in this year’s carnival with another of Ireland’s essential utility providers, ESB. These two utilities provide essential water, wastewater and electricity services to the people of Ireland and this festival provided both organisations a great platform to explain through fun and interactive presentations and experiments why they are so essential to our daily lives.

David McLoone Irish Water with his son Aaron who attends Creevy NS. Both took part in the ESB/Irish Water schools workshop at Cathleen’s Fall on Friday 5 October 5

“We had the pleasure of working with three local primary schools and one secondary school. They were such a wonderful and enthusiastic group of students to work with. I hope they enjoyed the learning experience as much as we did.”