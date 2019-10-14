UPDATE: Woman hospitalised following crash on Monday morning

A woman in her twenties has been hospitalised as a result of a crash on the N56 outside Donegal Town.

Gardaí from Donegal Town attended the scene of the single vehicle collision on the Doonan to Drumlonagher (Mill Park to Lidl) section of the bypass at around 10.00am on Monday morning.

The injured woman was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital with minor injuries.

The road is now fully open to traffic following the collision.