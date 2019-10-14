Gardaí investigate fire at former Donegal County Council yard 

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a former Donegal County Council yard in Letterkenny at the weekend.

The fire broke out at the derelict site on the Pearse Road in the early hours of Sunday morning. Emergency services were alerted around 3.30am.

Gardaí say no injuries were reported and no significant damage occurred.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.