McLaughlin to the rescue once again for Termon in Ladies Club Ulster semi-final

Geraldine McLaughlin was once again Termon’s savior as the Donegal champions overcame Tyrone champions, St Macartans in the Ulster Senior championship semi-final at the Burn Road.



Termon ………… 1-9

St Macartans . . . 2-5



The county star scored a goal and eight points in the hard fought one point encounter before a large home support.

This was a real battle and the Donegal champions had to dig deep to book their place in the Ulster final against a determined and dogged four in-a-row Tyrone champions.

St Macartans, who led by a point - 2-1 to 1-3 - at half-time, led by four early in the second period before Termon mounted their revival.

Bridget Gallagher, who played well and Termon’s only other scorer, got that revival underway with a brilliant point. That was on 42 minutes and with Nicole McLaughlin and Evelyn McGinley driving the locals on, McLaughlin did the business in front of post with three pointed frees to tie up the game again with five minutes remaining.

Most of the Termon frees were won by McLaughlin, who was doubled marked and pulled and dragged all day.

St Macartans, who are managed by three time All-Ireland winner Ryan McMenamin, took the lead again one minute later. But as the game descended in a slugout St Macartans did not score again before McLaughlin kicked the winner from a free four minutes into injury.

And though the referee Yvonne Duffy played up to ten minutes of injury time neither side could muster another score.

St Macartans were reduced to 14 in injury time when Slaine McCarroll was shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Olive McCafferty.



DOMINATED

Termon dominated the opening five minutes as they took the game to the Tyrone girls. But showing early nerves Geraldine and Nicole McLaughlin and Maureen O’Donnell shot three wides before McLaughlin opened the score.

Maureen O’Donnell, Termon’s goalkeeper all season, lined out at corner-forward in place of the injured Aibhe McDaid with Orla Corry replacing O’Donnell in goals.

But St Maccartans struck the first of their goals when a long range free on seven minutes from Chloe McCaffrey went through the hands of stand-in keeper Corry.

And while Geraldine McLaughlin struck three minutes later when she won a high ball from her sister Nicole, boosted by their goal Macartans enjoyed a good spell.

And by the 23rd minute they had opened up a three point advantage thanks to a Paula Donnelly point and Colleen McQuaid goal.

There was a touch of good fortune about the St Macartans goal when a strike on the run from out on the right hand side from McQaid ended up in the net.

Despite being rocked by the second goal, Termon held their composure and McLaughlin tagged on two late points to make it a one point game at half-time.

Termon will now face old foes Donaghmoyne from Monaghan in the Ulster final at the end of the month. Donaghmoyne defeated Bredagh from Down in the other semi-final, also played today.

TERMON: Orla Corry; Chelsea Gorman, Evelyn McGinley, Olive McCafferty; Meabh McDaid, Emer Gallagher; Niamh Friel; Nicole McLaughlin, Mya Alcorn; Jamie Lee Murray,

Bridget Gallagher (0-1), Jodie McFadden; Maureen O’Donnell, Geraldine McLaughlin (1-9.9f), Shannon McLaughlin. Sub: Lucy O’Flynn for J McFadden 52.

ST MACARTANS: Aoife McNelis; Grainne McKenna, Marie Treanor, Maria Donnelly; Lynda Forde, Niamh McGirr, Slaine McCarroll (0-1); Tara Meabh McCarroll, Maura McMenamin; Paula Donnelly (0-2), Tara O’Hagan, Cathy Maguire; Chloe McCaffrey (1-1,1f), Colleen McDaid (1-1), Joline Donaghy. Sub: Shauna McGirr for Tara O’Hagan 53

REFEREE: Yvonne Duffy (Cavan)