Donegal brothers to be honoured for dramatic sea rescue 63 years ago

Two Donegal brothers are to receive an award next Friday for their part in the rescue of 15 people from the sea 63 years ago.

James and Michael Gallagher took part in the rescue near Roan Inish island on August 22, 1956.

The two men, now in their 80s, will travel to Farmleigh House in Dublin to receive a national bravery award, Independent.ie reports.

They had set out in their father's half decker from Portnoo to check lobster pots when a punt with 15 people on board was swamped by waves.

Along with some relatives who were nearby, they used ropes and boat hooks to pull people from the water.

They also towed a yacht that got in difficulty during the rescue into shore.

Twelve people from the punt and three crew from the yacht were rescued.

Two adults and one child drowned - George Warren (55), a solicitor from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, Desmond Mavitty (49), a shoe salesman based in Dublin, and Christopher Chambers,7, from Belfast.