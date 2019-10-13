Donegal Food Coast project receives €230,000 in funding

Local Enterprise Office Donegal secures €230,375 for the Food Coast

Project

Donegal Local Enterprise Office’s Food Coast project was among 16 projects named by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD this week, when she announced the results of the new €2.5 million Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Competitive Fund.

Applications were open to individual LEOs; collaborative projects between two or more LEOs; and LEOs working with other local groups like Chambers, Community Enterprise Centres, Education or Training bodies,

Local Authorities or colleges.

The Food Coast project is a partnership between the public and private sectors that has been working to make Donegal famous for food which was launched in 2012.

Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michael Tunney, said he was delighted with the announcement and said the funding of €230,375 would help the Food Coast initiative continue to build on the momentum it has gathered over the years.

This specific project with funding of over €230,000, will see funding for a facilitated food cluster, a productivity programme, a best practice visit and an executive food marketing programme, project marketing and funding for a full-time executive for two years.



Applications were open to individual LEOs; collaborative projects between two or more LEOs; and LEOs working with other local groups like Chambers, local businesses, Community Enterprise Centres, Education or

Training bodies, Local Authorities or colleges.



“We are delighted with this approval. We have great commitment from the food sector to the overall Food Coast project as evidenced most recently by the 20 different Food Coast events that were put on by the businesses as part of Donegal Connect. Over the past two years we are seeing the awareness of Donegal as a food county coming to the fore, both within the county and at national level,” Mr Tunney said.

Mr Tunney explained that this is the first time Local Enterprise Office, Donegal, has received any funding for the delivery of the Food Coast other than that allocated from the limited budget of the Local Enterprise Office.

“This funding will allow us drive the project forward with renewed energy. It is very timely and will give added momentum to the overall initiative,” he said.



Those comments were echoed by Chief Executive of Donegal, County Council, Seamus Neely who said the announcement was a great outcome for the Food Coast project which has been pioneered by the Local Enterprise Office and the food businesses for over seven years.

“Food and food tourism are real strengths in our County and we are now an exemplar location for the quality of our products, the diversity of our food experiences and for the reputation of our chefs,” the Chief Executive of Donegal County Council said.