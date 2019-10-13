St Nauls strike late to take home the Intermediate Championship title against a gallant Cloughaneely

There was heartbreak for Cloughaneely as St Nauls hit late points to claim the Cathal McLaughlin Memorial Cup for the Intermediate Championship in MacCumhaill Park.

St Nauls 1-10

Cloughaneely 0-10

After coming through a replay on Wednesday night, Cloughaneely led with seven minutes left but they were unable to stop the late St Nauls surge.

St Nauls have suffered heartbreak at this level in the past, but with Daniel Brennan, Peadar Mogan and Stuart Johnston lively up front, they prevailed.

It took 13 minutes before the first score was recorded although Peadar Mogan had the ball in the Cloughaneely net on eight minutes. However, it was disallowed as he had fisted the ball, going for a point, which dropped short.

Darren McGeever, who hit the goal in the replay against Aodh Ruadh to get Cloughaneely to the final on Wednesday night, went forward to win the free off Caolan Gaffney to get the scorebaord ticking. Shaun McGarvey applied the finish.

Three minutes later Jason McGee doubled the lead but St Nauls then had a real purple patch as they dominated possession and they would hit the next 1-3 without reply.

They were put on their way with a Daniel Brennan goal. Barry Griffin put Brennan through and he fired to the net.

Brennan added a free from fully 48m and after a turnover, St Nauls broke quickly for Peadar Mogan to find the range.

Stuart Johnston added their third point on 25 minutes and they were full value for their four point lead.

But Cloughaneely hit back towards the end of the half with Michael Fitzgerald coming forward to find the range and after an off the ball foul, Shaun McGarvey pointed the free.

Half-time: Cloughaneely 0-4, St Nauls 1-3.

Darren Ferry was introduced at the half-time for Cloughaneely and was involved from the throw-in. Jason McGee won a free for McGarvey to cut the lead with just over a minute on the clock.

But less than 30 seconds later Stuart Johnston fired over at the other end. 30 seconds later Shaun Maguire fired Cloughaneely's sixth point as the tempo of the game went up a few notches.

Cloughaneely put together a great move to cut through on 35 minutes. Cillian Gallagher was on the end of a move started by Jason McGee. His effort was blocked by Mulreaney. Ciaran McFadden, following up, saw his shot saved on the line by Brendan McCole.

Stephen Griffin pointed a free but Ciaran McGeady went forward to cancel that score at the other end on 40 minutes.

St Nauls should have had a point on 42 minutes when Peadar Mogan hit a great pass to Michael Coughlan, but the young half-forward pulled his effort wide.

Lee McBrearty was lucky to escape with a yellow card after a block off the ball in the middle of the field.

John Fitzgerald, just on the field, won the free for McGarvey to pull Cloughaneely level with 46 minutes played and the rain coming down.

Darren Ferry ten edged Cloughaneely ahead for the first time on 48 minutes. Jason McGee was just wide with another.

In very difficult conditions Shane Conneely fired St Nauls level with seven minutes left.

With two minutes on the clock Peadar Mogan won and pointed a free to put his side ahead and Daniel Brennan doubled that lead seconds later.

With five minutes of added time indicated Shaun McGarvey cut the lead to the minimum from a free.

In a repeat of an earlier move Peadar Mogan found Daniel Brennan and the big full-forward lofted a mighty score from distance.

Scorers - St Nauls: Daniel Brennan 1-3; Stuart Johnston 0-2; Peadar Mogan 0-2,1f; Stephen Griffin 0-2,2f; Shane Conneely 0-1 each.

Cloughaneely: Shaun McGarvey 0-5,5f; Michael Fitzgerald, Jason McGee, Shaun Maguire, Ciaran McGeady, Darren Ferry 0-1 each.

CLOUGHANEELY: Michael McGinley; Michael Fitzgerald, Ciaran Scanlon, Aidan Doohan; Mark Harley, Darren McGeever, Kevin Mulhern; Jason McGee, Martin Maguire; Ciaran McGeady, Shaun McGarvey, Ciaran McFadden; Shaun Maguire, Paul Sweeney, Cillian Gallagher.

Subs: Darren Ferry for M Maguire ht; John Fitzgerald for S Maguire 38; Shaun Maguire for C Gallagher 62; Martin Maguire for Sweeney 65

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney; Caolan Gaffney, Brendan McCole, John Rose; Peadar Mogan, Conor McBrearty, Michael Coughlan; Lee McBrearty, Barry Griffin; Peadar Mogan, Stuart Johnston, Peadar Mogan; Stephen Griffin, Daniel Brennan, Shane Conneely.

Subs: Diarmuid Gallagher for Gaffney 39; Cathal Lowther for Breslin 41; Daniel Gallagher for Coughlan 52; John Relihan for Campbell 62

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhánada)