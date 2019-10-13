Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, October 13

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

David Mullis, Quay Road, Dungloe



The death has taken place in Dungloe District Hospital of David Mullis, Quay Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s funeral home this evening, Sunday, from 6pm to 9pm with rosary at 9pm.

With removal to his home, Quay Road afterwards.

Wake starts tomorrow from 10am to 11pm.

With Removal on Tuesday morning to St Crones Church, Dungloe for 11 o’clock mass with burial in Maghery cemetery afterwards.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations in lieu of Dungloe Patients comfort fund or c/o Shaun Mcglynn funeral director or any family member

Celia Curran, Grove Cottages, Muff



The death has taken place in Nazareth House, Fahan of Celia Curran, Grove Cottages, Muff.

Her remains are reposing at her son Aiden’s residence 7 Woodlands, Culmore, Derry.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Muff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Donations please to the Nazareth House Fahan, Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member. All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director 0872498407

Bernard McGonagle, Castletown, Dunkineely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard McGonagle, Castletown, Dunkineely.



Remains reposed last evening (Saturday) at his residence and will repose on Sunday from 12 noon to 10pm.



Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, followed by burial in Belcruit cemetery, Kincasslagh.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice care of any family member.



Patsy Maguire, Inbhear Na Mara Residential Unit, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Wardhouse, Tullaghan

The death has occurred of Patsy Maguire, Inbhear Na Mara Residential Unit, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim.

Remains reposed yesterday at the Residental Unit and will repose on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon on Sunday, October 13.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Thomas (Tom) Dennison, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and Carrigart

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Dennison, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and Carrigart, former member of An Garda Síochána.

Reposing at Bourke’s Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7 on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.30pm in The Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Killian, Clondalkin Village with burial afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Renal Unit, Tallaght Hospital.

Maeve Devlin, Maherinture, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Maeve Devlin, Maherinture, Buncrana.

Funeral from her late residence on Monday morning, October 14 at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

