Cloughaneely prevail despite poor half to take Intermediate Reserve title

Cloughaneely, despite not scoring for the first 21 minutes of the second half, proved too good for Red Hughs in the Intermediate Reserve final in MacCumhaill Park.

Cloughaneely 0-12

Red Hughs 0-9

The Cloughaneely boys put their stamp on the game in the opening half where they looked the superior outfit but Red Hughs, thanks to the free taking of Aidan Gallen, put it up to them in the second half.

Red Hughs got off to a great start with two points inside five minutes. PJ Gallagher had them on the board on 47 seconds and Aidan Gallen added a free.

Eugene Maguire got Cloughaneely going a minute later but Red Hughs had a goal chance on eight minutes when James Gallagher got through but he elected to take a point.

Thereafter Cloughaneely got on top, especially around midfield and they reeled off five points in-a-row to lead by 0-6 to 0-3 after 21 minutes.

Those scores xcame from Shaun McClafferty ('45' and a free, two mighty efforts), James Coll, Christopher Barrett and a disputed Sean McBride point, which took a discussion between referee and umpires before it was rightly awarded.

Ronan Gallen got a rare Red Hughs score as Cloughaneely fired four more without reply from Sean McBride, Christopher Barrett (2) and a Eugene Maguire free. The 10th point from Barrett came after the Red Hughs 'keeper Jason Woods went on a solo run and got caught in possession outside the '45'.

In added time Kieran Neeson hit Red Hughs fifth point as Cloughaneely led by 0-10 to 0-5 at the break.

Aidan Gallen hit two big frees for Red Hughs on the resumption to cut the lead to three. Jack Mulhern, on the field just three minutes, picked up a hand injury and was replaced by Patrick Cannon.

Another Gallen free cut the deficit to two with just ten second half minutes played. And just at the end of the third quarter Cormac Coyle gave away a free for Gallen to fire over his fourth free of the half.

Cloughaneely almost had a goal when an effort for a point by Neil Kelly was half blocked and James Gallagher got a touch but it was saved by the 'keeper.

Cloughaneely arrested their decline with an Eugene Mulligan free on 51 minutes, their first score of the half, to extend their lead out to two.

In the second minute of added time Michael Mulhern hit the score of the game to stretch the lead to three.

Just before the end Red Hughs lost Tomas Doherty to a black card.

Scorers - Cloughaneely: Eugene Maguire 0-3,2f; Christopher Barrett 0-3; Shaun McClafferty 0-2,f,'45'; Sean McBride 0-2; James Coll, Michael Mulhern 0-1 each

Red Hughs: Aidan Gallen 0-5,5f; PJ Gallagher, James Gallagher, Kieran Neeson, Ronan Gallen 0-1 each.



RED HUGHS: Jason Woods; Jason Dullaghan, Darren McCreary, PJ Gallagher; Tomas Doherty, Michael Devine, James Gallagher; Oisin McElhinney, Conor Gallagher; Kieran Neeson, Carl Gallen, Cian Gallagher; Fintan Muldoon, Ronan Gallen, Aidan Gallen.

Subs: Ryan Dullaghan for Muldoon 40; Mark O'Donnell for M McElhinney 45; Dara Gallagher for J Dullaghan 51; Stephen Doherty for C Gallagher 60

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty; Cormac Coyle, Patrick Doohan, Diarmuid Coyle; James Coll, Eugene Maguire, Michael Mulhern; Michael McCausland, Gerard Maguire; Neil Kelly, Christopher Barrett, Ronan Cannon; Sean Coll, Sean McBride, Ciaran McFadden.

Subs: Jack Mulhern for G Maguire 35; Patrick Cannon for J Mulhern 39; Blaine Mulligan for C Barrett 51; Kevin Doohan for R Cannon 57

REFEREE: Dermot McColgan (Muff)