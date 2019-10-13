A Donegal doctor's honeymoon with a difference - in far off Uganda

Working overseas is a popular alternative career for many doctors, but when it comes to making it your honeymoon, that’s an entirely different calling altogether.

Newly qualified doctor Darren Doherty from Carrick and his bride, Aoife Nic Shamhráin, from Newbridge, Kildare, swapped cameras and champagne for cheetahs and chimpanzees‎ when they looked for a new challenge to develop their skills and expertise in Uganda.

The African country has proved the perfect off the beaten path adventure and has not only given them the opportunity as doctors to work overseas, particularly in a rural area where healthcare infrastructure and provision is relatively poor, but deliver such expertise where it is desperately needed.

Darren and Aoife got married in June this year and are currently spending three months volunteering for a hospice in the western part of that country. They are fund raising while they are working there and aim to raise €12,000, enough to employ two palliative care nurses for a year. So far they have raised over €10,000.



Darren is the son of Andrew and Margaret Doherty (nee Gavigan) from Meenaneary. He studied in Coláiste Na Carraige and in UCD where he graduated with a degree in Biomedical Sciences in 2013 and Medicine in 2018.

Locally he is also well known as a musician and played plenty of music with the local band, Jalapeno.

Aoife recently graduated as a General Practitioner.He worked in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin after that for a year in various specialties before heading off to Uganda.

After this ‘honeymoon’ the couple plan to head to Australia for a year in January before Darren starts on his specialist training scheme.

They are currently based in the west of Uganda, at a town called Mbarara (Em-Barara).

There the day only lasts for 12 hours, whether in June or December, and winter never comes. The soil, like the sunrise, is a rich, deep red; and it feels as though they are the only Muzungus, or white people, in the village.

But speak with nearly anyone and mention you are Irish and they will tell you how they saw Mary McAleese, how many Irish people they’ve met, or they will ask whether The Troubles are over.

Darren is most impressed with discovering the Irish are well known and respected over there.

“To my surprise in little under a month local Ugandans have discussed with me the implications of Brexit on Northern Ireland, how great the health system at home is (everything being relative) and most impressively just how beautiful Donegal is.

“For you see, here in Uganda there is a huge Irish connection. The most historically important of which being from the missions; Irish priests and nuns brought not only the popular Irish potato, but their expertise. They established and worked in so many of the schools, hospitals and churches around the country and their legacy can be seen everywhere, even if at first it is not obvious.

Laghey woman

“Locally in Mbarara for example a Laghey woman, then one of the DMJ sisters, called Mary Carmel Moran, launched a very successful child sponsorship programme, tailoring school and psychotherapy training institute on Nyamtanga Hill – and if you want to meet her, she is now at home in Donegal fundraising in a parish near you,” said Darren.

In fact, it was through another ex-Irish nun, Doctor Anne Merriman, that Darren and Aoife came to be in Uganda.

“We saw her first in 2014 at a graduation ceremony in the medical school. Dr Anne was invited to UCD, her alma mater, to receive an honorary doctorate for her role in bringing palliative care to Africa.

“Palliative care, just to explain, is something that we in Donegal would recognise in the Donegal Hospice. There people who are coming to the end of their lives, or facing painful life-threatening diseases, are supported along with their families.

“ Palliative care aims to relieve pain and suffering.

“Dr Anne travelled to Uganda 25 years ago, at the spritely age of 57, and founded Hospice Africa Uganda. It was the first palliative care organisation in the region and started providing care to people in hospitals, in clinics, and in their homes.

“The hospice started small, but now manages about 3,000 patients at any one time, and it is credited with introducing palliative medicine to over 22 African countries mainly through the training of doctors and nurses.”

He recalls that when they saw Dr Anne for the first time, in a room full of newly qualified doctors, she was talking about love, loving your patients. She spoke of how this very simple act would transform their approach to care, improving not the patient’s quality of life, but also of their own as doctors.

“Admittedly Dr Anne got quite a mixed response from the young group of students when they found that she was nominated for the Nobel peace prize and that she was also an ex-nun – such was the mood in Ireland at the time. But we wanted to see for ourselves and travelled over in July this year. What we have witnessed here in this short time has been breath-taking.”

He added: “But in truth, this town called Mbarara doesn’t really feel very far from home. The time difference is only two hours, they drive on the left side of the road, most people speak English and everyone loves the Irish. They have pubs called Mikeys with Guinness ads outside and they boast that sarcastic ex-colonial sort of humour.

“We will be here for only two more months but thankfully the work will go on, not only changing their lives, but ours," he said.

If you would like to support the work contact hospice Africa Ireland directly via their e-mail at info@hospiceafricaireland or via their website.