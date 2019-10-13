Work gets underway on new Donegal town primary care centre

There was good news for Donegal town this week when construction workers moved on site at the new Primary Health Care Centre at Drimlonagher.

It is estimated that this new centre will proveide 60 jobs in construction with the contract going to local firm Glebe Builders.

Glebe Builders were also the contractors on the nearby Donegal Service Station where they finished the contract ahead of schedule.

Planning permission was granted to the developers in June this year. Architecht William Donoghue said: “I came up with this concept five years ago when looking into the primry care centre. I have watched it grow ever since and am really delighted to have reached commencement stage.

“In regard to the new primary care centre, the aspiration is that such centre would provide a one-stop shop for all of a patient’s primary care needs such as a GP, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, counsellor and more.”

The Donegal Town Primary Care Centre will be over 50,000sqft, making it one of the largest developments in the county at present, which will be a massive employment boost for the South of the county, he said .

Mr. Donoghue added: “We are also delighted that Glebe Builders have been selected as the main contractor for the project, which will provide over 60 jobs in the local area during the construction phase, providing a great economic boost to local suppliers and trades.

“When the site was purchased our vision was to ensure that any development would be of service to the town and not to detract from the town centre.”

Concluding he said: “I am delighted that after extensive work on this project that we are now ready to go on site with a development that will provide sturdy and sustainable professional employment to the area, not to mention theall important health benefits.”

It is expected that the project will be completed by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

The location of the planned centre is close to the Drumlonagher roundabout which means easy access for both patients coming from Donegal town and the surrounding catchment and rural areas.

It will also provide excellent approach for Ambulance Services either attached to Sligo or Letterkenny catchment areas.

The Primary Care Centre will accommodate a wide range of HSE clinics which is expected to create a stronger link between GPs and HSE services which eventually will result in great health benefits for the patients and users.