Letterkenny University Hospital to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week with a ‘Wave of Light’

Baby Loss Awareness Week is an international event that aims to raise awareness of the issues affecting families who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or a baby.

The awareness week got underway last Wednesday and runs through to next Tuesday, October 15.



To coincide with the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week, Letterkenny University Hospital is taking part in the ‘Wave of Light’ and on Tuesday, October 15 pink and blue light will shine on the hospital.



Throughout Ireland and across the world, landmarks and buildings will be illuminated in pink and blue on Tuesday as part of a continuous wave of light around the globe in honour of babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth or in the neonatal period, to let the families know that they are not alone.

