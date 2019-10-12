Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, October 12

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bernard McGonigle, Castletown, Dunkineely

- Patsy Maguire, Inbhear Na Mara Residential Unit, East End, Bundoran, and formerly of Wardhouse, Tullaghan

- Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan

- Thomas (Tom) Dennison, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, / Carrigart

- Maeve Devlin, Maherinture, Buncran

- Neil Sweeney, Broad Road, Convoy, formerly Lettershambo, Drumkeen

- Ann Scanlon, nee McMenamin, Ballinaman, Cloghan

Bernard McGonigle, Castletown, Dunkineely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard McGonigle, Castletown, Dunkineely.



Remains reposing this evening (Saturday) at his residence from 7pm to 10pm and on Sunday from 12 noon to 10pm.



Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless.



Followed by burial in Belcruit cemetery, Kincasslagh.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Patsy Maguire, Inbhear Na Mara Residential Unit, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Wardhouse, Tullaghan

The death has occurred of Patsy Maguire, Inbhear Na Mara Residential Unit, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim.

Reposing today, Saturday at the Residental Unit from 5pm to 9pm and on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Marley, Dooish, Ballybofey and formerly Boltifree, Cloghan.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon on Sunday, October 13.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Thomas (Tom) Dennison, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and Carrigart

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Dennison, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and Carrigart, former member of An Garda Síochána.

Reposing at Bourke’s Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7 on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.30pm in The Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Killian, Clondalkin Village with burial afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Renal Unit, Tallaght Hospital.

Maeve Devlin, Maherinture, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Maeve Devlin, Maherinture, Buncrana.

Funeral from her late residence on Monday morning, October 14 at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10am requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Neil Sweeney, Broad Road, Convoy, formerly Lettershambo, Drumkeen

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Neil Sweeney, Broad Road, Convoy and formerly of Lettershambo, Drumkeen.

Funeral from his latest residence on Sunday afternoon, October 13, at 12.15pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Ann Scanlon (née McMenamin), Ballinaman, Cloghan

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Ann Scanlon, Ballinaman, Cloghan.

Ann's remains are reposing at her home. Funeral will leave her home at 1.15pm on Sunday going to The Church of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, for Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm with family time from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral. Shuttle bus in operation from The Reelin Bridge.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.