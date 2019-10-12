Philomena Barry (97) , Lord Mountbatten's housekeeper at Classiebawn Castle, Mullaghmore, dies

Philomena Barry (97), who was housekeeper at Lord Mountbatten's home at Classiebawn Caste in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, has died.

Ms Barry attended the 2016 visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Donegal town and more recently, in August, In August, Ms Barry attended the memorial service to mark the 40th anniversary of the Mullaghmore explosion, when four people, including Lord Mountbatten, were killed by an IRA bomb, planted on his fishing launch, the Shadow V.

She passed away earlier today, Saturday, at her home in Mullaghmore with family members by her side.

Her remains will repose at her home from 4pm this evening with removal on Monday afternoon at 1.15pm to The Star of The Sea Church, Mullaghmore arriving for 2pm Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery.