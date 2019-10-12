Callum Devine leads Donegal Harvest Rally after five stages

Derry's Callum Devine led the Donegal Harvest International Rally after five of the nine stages in the event which is headquartered in Redcastle in Inishowen.

Driving a Ford Fiesta R5, with Brian Hoy, on the pacenotes, he was 7.3 seconds ahead of Monaghan's Josh Moffett with Donegal's Donagh Kelly in third a further 10.3 seconds behind.

Both Moffett and Kelly were in new Polo R5s and clearing enjoying their new cars.

Inshowen's Joseph McGonigle was fourth in his BMW Mini, just 0.6 seconds behind Kelly, while another local man, Aaron McLaughlin was up to fifth in a Fiesta R5.