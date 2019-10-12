Top student Clara Ferry from Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Arainn Mhor wins graduate.ie competition

Clara Ferry, a 5th year student from Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Arainn Mhor, is the winning student on week 11 of the Graduate.ie weekly programme.

Graduate.ie has been in operation since 2001 and is a Government, Local Government and EU Funded Citizenship & Democracy Programme for Young People aged 12 to 18 years who are attending second level schools, Youthreach Centres or Youth Clubs.

It is a free online competition and students can register online to participate at any time during the academic year. Each week a new set of questions relating to a diverse range of areas, including the environment, politics, Irish language, music, sport and so on becomes available on the website and a computer randomly selects the winner each week.

As part of her prize, Clara will be travelling to Brussels, Luxembourg and Strasbourg in December 2019 on a free 4-day educational trip with 24 other students from Ireland and will be accompanied by 3 supervising teachers during their 4-day trip.

They will spend one day at the European Parliament where they will take part in a youth parliament (Euroscola) with students from other member states.

Clara’s prize was sponsored by Donegal County Council and Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District Cllr. John Sheamais O’Fhearraigh believes that Graduate.ie is great way to encourage young people to learn and develop active citizenship, democratic values and intercultural understanding.

“I would like to congratulate Clara on winning this prize and I believe that this is a great initiative that allows young people from all over Europe a chance to see first-hand the workings of the European Parliament and to engage with their peers from different countries and cultures, sharing their own experiences and insights. I wish Clara every success during her visit in December and I hope it contributes in a positive way towards her future studies.”

Clara Ferry from Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Arainn Mhor, winner of the Graduate.ie weekly programme receiving her prize from Donegal County Council. Clara is pictured with Cllr. John Sheamais O’Fearraigh, Cathaoirleach of Glenties MD, Cllr. Maire Therese Gallagher, Cllr Noreen McGarvey, Cllr. Anthony Molloy and Cllr. Michael McClafferty.