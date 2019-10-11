Lip Sync Battle exceeds all expectations in Donegal

Over 500 guests packed into the Abbey Hotel in Donegal town this evening for a fantastic night of entertainment and all in aid of Cycle against Suicide who have many friends and supporters in the Eskeside town.

To say the entertainment was superb would be an understatement - we had everything from Abba to Annie, Grease to Michael Jackson and much, much more.

The eventual winners on the night were Team Acapella featuring Kirsty Harron, India Kennedy, Annie McFadden and Kerry Mitchell who put in a great performance of Pitch Perfect

The judges were indeed an act in their own right with no shortage of witty remarks - Michael Daly, Democrat, Margaret Carr Flynn, Ocean FM., Pat Ward, Actress and champion boxer Jason Quigley.

Noel Cunningham might not have taught anybody new manners this evening but he sure kept the audience entertained as is no the norm.

Full marks to Karla Lacey and Evan Gorrell for organising such a great night's entertainment