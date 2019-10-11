Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Thomas (Tom) Dennison, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, Dublin / Carrigart, Donegal

- Maeve Devlin, Maherinture, Buncrana

- Andrew Boyle, Umiskim, Kilcar

- Neil Sweeney, Broad Road, Convoy, formerly Lettershambo, Drumkeen

- Ann Scanlon, nee McMenamin Ballinaman, Cloughan

- Trevor Martin Upper Kilraine, Glenties

Thomas (Tom) Dennison, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, Dublin / Carrigart, Donegal

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Dennison, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, Dublin / Carrigart, Donegal, former member of An Garda Síochána.

Reposing at Bourke’s Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7 on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 12.30pm in The Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Killian, Clondalkin Village with burial afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Renal Unit, Tallaght Hospital.

Maeve Devlin, Maherinture, Buncrana



The death has taken place at her residence of Maeve Devlin, Maherinture, Buncrana.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence this evening, Friday, October 11 from 6pm.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, October 14th at 9:15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10 o’clock requiem mass.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Andrew Boyle, Umiskim, Kilcar



The death has taken of Andrew Boyle, Umiskim, Kilcar.

Removal from Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs this afternoon, October 11th at 4pm. to arrive at St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 5p.m. to repose overnight.

Funeral tomorrow, Saturday, October 12, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Neil Sweeney, Broad Road, Convoy, formerly Lettershambo, Drumkeen



The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Neil Sweeney, Broad Road, Convoy and formerly of Lettershambo, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at his late residence this evening, Friday, October 11 from 6pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon October 13, at 12.15pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Ann Scanlon (née McMenamin), Ballinaman, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Ann Scanlon (née McMenamin), Ballinaman, Cloghan.



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Ann Scanlon, Ballinaman, Cloghan.

Ann's Remains will repose at her home from 6pm today Friday. Funeral will leave her home at 1.15 pm on Sunday going to The Church of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, for Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm with family time from 11 p.m until 11 a.m and on the morning of the funeral. Shuttle bus in operation from The Reelin Bridge.

Trevor Martin Upper Kilraine, Glenties

The death has taken place at his residence of Trevor Martin, Upper Kilraine, Glenties and formerly Southend on Sea, London. His remains will be reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield today, Friday, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.