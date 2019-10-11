Donegal County Council welcomes funding for Mica scheme

Donegal County Council has welcomed the funding for the Mica Redress Scheme in Budget 2020 is a welcomed development.

Thousands of homes in the county have been affected by defective blocks and a redress scheme was announced earlier this year following a report by an expert group.

The Mica affected homes will be fixed through a scheme operated by Donegal County Council and funded through the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

In a statement, Donegal County Council said it is engaging officials in the department in relation to the details of the scheme, including enabling regulations, with the objective of concluding the work as soon as possible.

The council said it is also making preparations for the work in relation to the administration of the scheme so that when the regulations enabling the opening of applications to the scheme come into effect it will be in a state of readiness to receive and process applications.