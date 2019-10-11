Bishop Alan McGuckian encourages prayer for Pope Francis’ Pan-Amazon synod

The Special Assembly in Rome of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazonian Region recently began its three week deliberations on the theme ‘Amazonia: new paths for the Church and for an integral ecology’.

Pope Francis convoked this special synod which is being attended by a large number of delegates, including 114 bishops from all nine Amazonian territories.

On behalf of the bishops’ Council for Justice and Peace, its chair, Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ, Bishop of Raphoe, asked the faithful to offer prayerful support for the success of the Pan-Amazon synod.

“In his opening address, Pope Francis said that the Holy Spirit is the protagonist of the Synod, who needs ‘to express Himself among us, with us, through us, and despite us," he said.

He added: “I encourage the faithful to pray for the success of this synod, the purpose of which is to serve the good of humanity. My prayerful hope is that the synod will bear fruit in motivating us to continue our efforts to respect, and be stewards of, all living beings and creation.”