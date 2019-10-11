Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Trevor Martin Upper Kilraine, Glenties

- Carmel Brennan, 17 Hall Demesne, Mountcharles

- Ann Barnes, 45 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

- Mary Bridget Furey, Donegal town and Glenties

- Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny

- Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

- Annie Walker, England and formerly of Letterkenny

Ann Scanlon (née McMenamin), Ballinaman, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Ann Scanlon (née McMenamin), Ballinaman, Cloghan.



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Ann Scanlon, Ballinaman, Cloghan.

Ann's Remains will repose at her home from 6pm today Friday. Funeral will leave her home at 1.15 pm on Sunday going to The Church of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, for Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm with family time from 11 p.m until 11 a.m and on the morning of the funeral. Shuttle bus in operation from The Reelin Bridge.

Trevor Martin Upper Kilraine, Glenties

The death has taken place at his residence of Trevor Martin, Upper Kilraine, Glenties and formerly Southend on Sea, London. His remains will be reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield today, Friday, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Carmel Brennan, 17 Hall Demesne, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at her residence of Carmel Brennan, 17 Hall Demesne, Mountcharles. Removal from her residence this morning, Friday, to St Patrick's Church, Donegal town, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.ie or c/o any family members.

House private on Friday morning, please.

Ann Barnes, 45 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ann Barnes, 45 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass today Friday at noon. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to St Vincent De Paul Society, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Bridget Furey, a resident of Rowanfield house, Donegal town and Glenties

The death has taken place of Mary Bridget Furey, a resident of Rowanfield house, Donegal town and formerly of Meenabhainne and Narin Road, Glenties.

Funeral Mass at St Connell's Church, Glenties today, Friday, at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to James McGuinness and Sons Funeral directors Main Street, Glenties.

Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny, formerly Donnycarney, Dublin.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11.30am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Friday, October 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St.Eunan’s Cathedral at 10am, today Friday, followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Annie Walker, England, and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Norfolk, England of Annie Walker, formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce, Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements later.

