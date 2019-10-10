AA convention in Letterkenny this weekend



The 2019 Donegal area annual AA convention will take place this coming weekend, October 11-13 in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

An open public meeting will also take place on Friday, October 11 at 8pm in the hotel which is for people who are concerned about their own drinking or the drinking behaviour of someone else i.e. sibling, husband, wife, work colleague, friend etc.

Al-Anon will also be in attendance at this convention.

This years theme is Keep it Simple.