Tusla Donegal launches National Fostering Week seeking foster carers



Tusla-Child and Family Agency has launched a new public information campaign to recruit more foster carers, and to dispel the myths around foster care eligibility.

The campaign is Tusla’s first national fostering campaign and it aims to dispel misconceptions about who can foster a child, and encourage people from all walks of life to consider providing a loving stable environment for a vulnerable child.

Tusla National Fostering Week, which takes place on October 14-20 is being supported by the Irish Foster Care Association. Tusla National Fostering Week will include a range of public awareness events.

Tusla Donegal will hold a fostering information evening on Wednesday next, October 16 at 7pm in Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, facilitated by Fostering Social Workers and Foster Carers. Those wishing to attend can contact (074) 9123701 to register their interest.

Speaking at the launch of Tusla National Fostering Week, chief executive of Tusla, Bernard Gloster, said: “Tusla National Fostering Week is an opportunity to dispel common misconceptions about foster care. We are looking for foster carers from all walks of life to provide loving, stable environments for children who, due to life experiences can’t live at home.

“It only takes one person to change a child’s life. I would encourage anyone who feels they can provide a stable and safe family environment for a child to think about fostering and join the 4,254 Tusla foster carers around the country that open their homes to 5,511 children.”

Across Donegal, 144 foster carers open their home to 208 children.

Gerry Hone, area manager, Tusla said: “Foster carers make a huge contribution to local communities by caring for children and supporting them in participating in schools, sports clubs and other activities. There is a critical need to have a diverse range of foster carers available who can meet the individual needs of each child. The child’s needs are identified from listening to the views of the child, their parents and families and from other professionals who know the child.

There are many myths of who can and can’t foster but every child is different and their needs for foster care can be in an emergency, for respite, short term or long term. Anyone who has thought about fostering can come along to one of our events or contact us so we can discuss any queries they have.”

People in Donegal who would like to find out more about fostering can call 1800 226 771, email tusla.fostering@tusla.ie or visit Tusla.ie for more details.