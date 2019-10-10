Councillor calls for warning signs on Donegal beach

The Chairperson of the Glenties Municipal District has called for signs to be erected at Machaire Rabhartaigh beach.

Speaking at the Glenties Municipal District meeting, Cllr John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh said that signs ought to be erected at the beach to notify people not to swim there.

Fifteen people including students and staff were rescued from the ocean in mid-August.

The students and staff were part of the Gael Linn, Irish language College, in the immediate area.

The students had been swimming in the sea at the beach before the alarm had been raised and the subsequent rescue.

Cllr John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh said that there are dangerous currents in the sea, at that area, and whilst local people are aware of the danger of the currents, those who come to visit the area are not.

“It's important that signs are put in place at the beach so that people who visit the area will know that it is dangerous to swim in the area,” he said.