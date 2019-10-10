Top Line Up For National Women’s Enterprise Day in Donegal

Performance and lifestyle coach Anna Geary returns to Donegal this month when she will act as MC for the National Women’s Enterprise Day Making it Happen event in Castlegrove House, Letterkenny on Thursday, October 17.

The former All Ireland winning Camogie captain is well known for her successful career on the pitch and has regularly featured on TV and radio including a role as coach in Ireland’s Fittest Family.

Anna was a popular speaker during Local Enterprise Week 2019 on The Business of Leadership - Lessons from Sport, and will act as MC for this event where guest speakers and specialists will share their experience and expertise in how to make it happen, overcome obstacles and bring business ambitions to life.

Also speaking on the day will be Agnes Lunny OBE, Managing Director of Positive Futures, Belfast.

Fermanagh-born Agnes set up Positive Futures who for more than 20 years have been providing a wide range of innovative community-based services to children, young people and adults with an intellectual disability, acquired brain injury or autistic spectrum condition and their families.

Anne Brennan of Signworx in Convoy is the Donegal Ambassador for this year’s event. Having established the local firm with her husband Donal, they have grown a business that provides total customer focus, combined with the ability to manufacture and deliver a wide variety of quality signage and Point of Sale display products to the trade and retail clients.

The October 17 event in Castlegrove House will also see Dr Karl Thomas of Creatovation, host an interactive innovation workshop.

“In a world where innovation is the key to success and survival, being a stagnant thinker is not an option. Having the ability to challenge the status quo as a disruptive innovator will give you, your team or company, a competitive edge in any setting,” he explained ahead of his visit to Donegal.

Assistant head of enterprise in Donegal, Brenda Hegarty, maintained that Donegal women in business will be inspired by the guest speakers.

“These speakers offer will offer real insight and key tips on how to better focus on business and adopt innovative approaches to overcoming obstacles. We’re delighted to have such strong entrepreneurs speaking in Donegal and we are certain that those attending will take away lots of learning from hearing what they have to say,” she said.

The Donegal event is just one of 17 LEO (Local Enterprise Office) led events nationwide with this year’s set to be the biggest National Enterprise Day yet.

“Through financial assistance, microfinance loans, mentoring, training and networking, Local Enterprise Office, Donegal continues to support female entrepreneurs every year and we want to really celebrate their inspiring success stories on October 17,” the assistant head of enterprise concluded.

Places at the Donegal event are certain to fill up quickly and anyone interested in booking a place is urged to get online and book soon at – localenterprise.ie/donegal

Local Enterprise Office Donegal is supported through co-funding from the Irish Government and the European Regional Development Fund 2014 – 2020. To contact the Local Enterprise Office in Donegal, log on to www.localenterprise.ie/donegal or phone 0749160735.