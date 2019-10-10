

Lifford Clonleigh Camera Club's annual photographic exhibition will be held in Lifford Old Courthouse the Diamond this coming weekend Saturday, October 12 between 7pm and 9pm.



There are amazing images to be viewed for one night only with the added incentive of a wine and cheese reception.

There will also be a raffle drawn for some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses north and south of the border.

Exhibited images can be purchased on the night with all proceeds going to Alzheimers Ireland. Free entry and all are very welcome.