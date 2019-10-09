NEWS
UPDATE: Pedestrian hospitalised after N15 collision
Collision occurred between Balintra and Rossnowlagh
A collision on the Ballintra-Rossnowlagh Road this (Wednesday) afternoon has resulted in a pedestrian being taken to hospital.
In a statement a Garda spokesman outlined the extent of the incident.
"Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle RTC involving a pedestrian this afternoon Wednesday, October 9 on the N15 between Balintra and Rossnowlagh.
"A male in his 60s (pedestrian) was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigations are ongoing."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on