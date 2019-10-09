UPDATE: Pedestrian hospitalised after N15 collision

A collision on the Ballintra-Rossnowlagh Road this (Wednesday) afternoon has resulted in a pedestrian being taken to hospital.

In a statement a Garda spokesman outlined the extent of the incident.

"Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle RTC involving a pedestrian this afternoon Wednesday, October 9 on the N15 between Balintra and Rossnowlagh.

"A male in his 60s (pedestrian) was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing."