Donegal's Lough Eske Castle named in Ireland's top ten hotel

Once again the 5-star Lough Eske Castle has been listed in Ireland's top ten best hotels by the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler's Awards.

The castle hotel just outside Donegal town was named alongside such prestige properties as The Westbury and The Shelbourne hotels in Dublin and The Park Hotel in Kenmare.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland Ireland commenting on the awards said: “This reminds people that the island of Ireland is a great choice for a holiday and gives Tourism Ireland a great platform to continue to promote it around the world as a 'must see' destination.

The citations come as warning signals are emerging from the hospitality industry that 57% of hotels around the country have experienced a drop this year, however