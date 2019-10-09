Letterkenny Institute of Technology launches its new strategic plan

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) has just launched its new strategic plan entitled, LYIT @ 50 – Delivering for Our Students and Our Region.

It was officially launched by Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, TD, who observed the LYIT had been a tremendous journeysince 1971.

"A rich legacy of education has created a resilience in the whole of the North West. The North West City Region will be further enhanced with Technological University status for LYIT in the not too distant future. Well done to everyone at LYIT; the future of the Institute is very promising,” he said.

For LYIT, this strategic plan shows the institute’s commitment to the north-west, regional engagement and, most importantly, the institute’s student focus.

Six key strategic domains have been laid out within the plan: teaching, learning and assessment; student experience; quality; research; education partnerships and regional engagement and leadership, compliance; resource utilisation.

LYIT president, Paul Hannigan, said he was delighted to host this launch.

"This year recognises the 50th anniversary of our Killybegs campus and the Letterkenny campus will be 50 years old in 2021. The institute must continue to be a leader within our region and this is reflected through our ongoing activity.

Our engagement with industry has seen significant growth with potential for further development to ensure that the North West City Region continues to develop as proposed. Our cross-border activity is of even greater significance now, particularly given the uncertainty around Brexit. We look forward positively to the next period of the institute’s development”.

In his introduction to the plan, Fintan Moloney, LYIT chairman, remarked: “LYIT’s trajectory towards technological university status is progressing and our aspiration is for a successful collaborative union with our partner institutes in GMIT and IT Sligo.

After almost 50 years of experience, LYIT is poised and prepared to take its place within a University environment’. The mission for LYIT is to confirm its significant national profile for excellence in higher education through the continued pursuit of an ambitious development agenda informed by public policy, strong regional engagement, and a fundamental commitment to a student-centred ethos."

The LYIT Strategic Plan 2019 – 2023 can be viewed at www.lyit.ie/About/Policies-Publications/Strategic-Plan