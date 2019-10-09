NCBI shop opening in Ballyshannon this October 17

The National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) is delighted its store in Ballyshannon is reopening on October 17 and seeks volunteers to assist with stock and customer service.

Grainne Whiteside, Area Manager said: "Reopening the Ballyshannon shop was a priority for NCBI as it is so embedded in the local community. We will continue to sell quality preloved clothing, accessories and bric-a-brac. We call on anyone interested in volunteering with the NCBI shop to contact us; even giving us as little as three hours a week would be of great assistance. Pop in and see our new selection of stock."

NCBI’s chain of 115 shops play a vital and integral part in the charity’s overall fundraising efforts, allowing the national sight loss agency to provide vital life changing services to over 6,000 people each year, many of whom live in Donegal.

Also by supporting our shops, customers not only generate funds for our services but support the drive for more environmentally friendly and sustainable fashion and furniture.

If you are interested in volunteering please contact Natalie Quinn, Shop Manager on 0858211128 or shopvolunteer@ncbi.ie