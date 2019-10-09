Brother and sister rushed to hospital following accident on way home from school

A teenage brother and sister from the Mountcharles/Inver area were injured yesterday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.

The collision took place on the main road between Mountcharles and Inver at around 4.50pm on Tuesday. Emergency services attended the scene and the two young people were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance.

Their injuries are described as serious but non-life threatening.

In a statement Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town where the two are studying said that when news of the accident reached the school their "Critical Incident Plan" was actioned. The school principal and deputy principal drove to the scene of the accident and subsequently onwards to Letterkenny University Hospital to be with the injured students and their family.

The statement added:

"The Student Support Team, the Critical Incident Team and the management and staff of the Abbey Vocational School are now following up necessary matters within the school community. School staff will now speak with students during the course of the morning.

"The National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and the Donegal ETB Senior Educational Psychologist, Mr Martin Gallen, will offer advice and guidance to ensure the wellbeing of the school community is attended to."

Ms Geraldine Diver, School Principal stated: "We are relieved to hear that there have been no fatalities and our thoughts and prayers are with the two injured students and their family. The priority for the management and staff is the wellbeing and welfare of the injured students and their family at this worrying time."

"The Abbey Vocational School wish to compliment the emergency services, Letterkenny University Hospital and the school staff on their response to the critical incident. We are keeping the school community of the Abbey Vocational School updated and we now wish the students a speedy recovery following the accident. We also extend our best wishes to the drivers in their recovery period.”

Ms Diver also advised that should students or families have particular concerns to contact the school immediately.