Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, October 9

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny

- Jacqueline Gormley, 39 The Woods, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

- Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

- Breid Devine, Killpheak, Glenswilly

- Colm Harley, formerly of Glendowan, Churchill

- Annie Walker, England and formerly of Letterkenny

- Seamus Doherty, formerly of Lenamore, Collon, Carndonagh

- Kathleen McNern, Aughera, Teelin

- Annie McCrossan, née Quinn, Glenahilt, Burtonport

- Martin Brown, 12 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran

- Renee Hurley (née Ryan) Whites Cross, Cork/Donegal

Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny, formerly Donnycarney, Dublin.

Predeceased by his wife Mairead. Devoted father of Philip (Letterkenny), Luke (Liverpool), Leo (Dublin) and Jack (Letterkenny), deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, brothers Robert, Harry, Terry and John (Dublin), sisters Kathleen Gaffney, Carol Snowe and Margaret McDermott (Dublin) and Louise Houston (UK), daughter-in-law Emily (Liverpool), extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence at Rahan, Letterkenny, on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday 10 from 12 noon to 9pm each day.

Funeral from there on Friday going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11.30am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Jacqueline Gormley, 39 The Woods, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Gormley, 39 The Woods, Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

Remains reposed at Letterkenny Funeral Home on Tuesday evening.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence from 12 noon on Wednesday, October 9. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery.

Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Friday, October 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 10am on Friday followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Breid Devine, Killpheak, Glenswilly

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Breid Devine, Killpheak, Glenswilly.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Shuttle bus will operate from Glenswilly Chapel Car Park.

Colm Harley, formerly of Glendowan, Churchill

The death has taken place in Middlesex, England, of Colm Harley, formerly of Glendowan, Churchill.

Funeral will take place in Our Lady of the Visitation Church, Greenford Road, Middlesex, on Thursday, October 10 at 12.30pm, followed by burial in North Sheen Cemetery, Richmond.

Annie Walker, England, and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Norfolk, England of Annie Walker, formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements later.

Seamus Doherty, formerly of Lenamore, Collon, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Birmingham, England of Seamus Doherty, formerly of Lenamore, Collon, Carndonagh.

His remains reposed on Tuesday evening at the Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest.

Funeral leaving on Wednesday, October 9 at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to McMillan Trust.

Kathleen McNern, Aughera, Teelin

The death has occurred of Kathleen McNern, Aughera, Teelin.

Remains are reposing at her daughter Janet’s home in Aughera.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 9 at St. Columba’s Church, Carrick with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 10am and also on morning of the funeral.

Annie McCrossan, née Quinn, Glenahilt, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Annie McCrossan, née Quinn, Glenahilt, Burtonport.

Annie’s remains reposed at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening with removal at 6pm to her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 9 at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Sean Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

Martin Brown, 12 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Martin Brown, 12 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran.

Remains reposed at his late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon to 9pm. House private at all other times please.

Removal on Wednesday at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.



Renee Hurley (née Ryan) Whites Cross, Cork and Donegal

The death has occurred of Renee Hurley (née Ryan), Whites Cross, Cork and Donegal.

Reception prayers at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening in St. Joseph’s Church, Springhill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification.