Donegal Noel has that extra touch of savoir faire

Hotelier, TV Personality, advisor to royalty and now an author Donegal's Noel Cunningham launched his new book on Modern Irish Manners in the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Store House in Dublin last night.

Noel was joined by many of his friends from both the hospitality and entertainment industry which also included a large crowd of guests from Donegal including Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat "the Cope" Gallagher, Deirdre McGlone and Peggy Stringer.

"Modern Irish Manners" is a good fun book and not of the "preachy type" and contains may anecdotes from Noel's fascinating career.

Noel said: "I learned the all from both my father and mother - they always told me "good manners will bring you a long way."

The book is now available in bookstores nationwide and the Kilcar man will be having his own Donegal launch later in the month.